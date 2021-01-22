People found not guilty by reason of insanity living among us are a potential public threat. Mr. Jordan was already a killer when DBH moved him into the apartment directly below the one Bhutto and his wife shared. His lawyers 22 years ago had argued that he was schizophrenic, and pleaded insanity. Mr. Jordan never went to prison. Did this prior outcome tend to embolden him to kill again?
The insanity plea provides necessary protection for defendants who are psychologically unable to control their actions or determine the morality of them; however, once civil society has determined that questions of guilt and innocence are impinged upon by questions of sanity, the onus should be on civil society and its institutions to prevent repeat offenses. It must be entrusted with a duty to provide for public safety, including consistent monitoring. Care for and monitoring of such people must be much more robust and thoroughgoing than they are now, certainly more than they were for Mr. Jordan.
Jim Franklin Thomas, Alexandria