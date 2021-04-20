The April 16 Metro article “D.C. board considers 5 charter campuses” reported that the D.C. Public Charter School Board is considering new charter campuses “even as public school enrollment in the city is slightly down during the pandemic.” Though it’s true that enrollment is down across both traditional public schools and public charter schools, we cannot jump to conclusions that enrollment will be down forever.

Charter schools are born out of the belief that every student has a right to a high-quality education. Opening new schools is one way to do that. Demand for high-quality charter schools and traditional public schools remains high, and there is evidence that we need to do more work to connect students with the education they think fits them best.

At the core of D.C.’s robust choice-based education system is a shared understanding that our schools cannot be one-size-fits-all. These new charter campuses under consideration would create new options for students and their families who need them.

Shannon Hodge, Washington

The writer is founding executive director of the DC Charter School Alliance.