Charter schools are born out of the belief that every student has a right to a high-quality education. Opening new schools is one way to do that. Demand for high-quality charter schools and traditional public schools remains high, and there is evidence that we need to do more work to connect students with the education they think fits them best.
At the core of D.C.’s robust choice-based education system is a shared understanding that our schools cannot be one-size-fits-all. These new charter campuses under consideration would create new options for students and their families who need them.
Shannon Hodge, Washington
The writer is founding executive director of the DC Charter School Alliance.