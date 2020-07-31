Where I live, about a third of the people I see out walking are without a mask. Six days after Ms. Bowser’s order, I asked a D.C. police officer what she is doing about those not wearing masks. She had no idea an order exists nor that it can be enforced. Her response: “Well, you can’t make people wear a mask.” Yes, you can. Mr. Suarez “has assigned at least 39 police officers to make sure that residents are following the city’s mandatory mask ordinance.”
If D.C. police do not enforce Ms. Bowser’s order, we could end up where Miami is right now.
Arlene Alligood, Washington