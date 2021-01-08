The district now plans to point to our chosen model as evidence that we agreed to the reopening plan. This approach does not support the emotional well-being of students and teachers and falls far short of DCPS’s mission of providing “rigorous and joyful learning experiences . . . in a nurturing environment.”
Shannon Robichaud, Alexandria
The inability and unwillingness of D.C.’s political leaders and teachers union heads to reopen schools for in-person learning are a disgraceful failure to serve and protect D.C. children and families. Getting students back to school amid a pandemic is a tough task, and students should not be asked, nor teachers required, to attend school under unsafe conditions. But these problems could have been solved, in whole or in part, at least for the most vulnerable students. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee, the D.C. Council and union leaders failed completely to do so.
Our political leaders found time and resources to open restaurants and small businesses but had no effective solutions for schools. The six-month gap between the school closures in March and the first day of school in September provided officials time to set up tents for outdoor learning, a comprehensive testing system for students and teachers, and a plan to provide safe conditions and focused help for the students most in need. But leaders fiddled while our education system burned.
The ongoing closure of D.C. Public Schools is a tragic disruption for tens of thousands of students and families, causing lost opportunity for all and irreparable harm for many. Our political and education leaders must do better — and our citizens must hold them accountable for their failure to do so.
Brian A. Cohen, Washington