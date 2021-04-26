Its efforts worked. Black smokers choose menthol cigarettes. Smoking kills 45,000 Black Americans each year. Lung cancer kills more Black Americans than any other type of cancer. That’s why the NAACP has signed a letter calling on the Food and Drug Administration to end the sale of menthol-flavored cigarettes so we can start to close the health disparities these products helped create.
If the FDA acts, it may be years before these products come off the market. Meanwhile, the D.C. Council has the opportunity to protect our youths by removing these products now by strengthening and passing legislation being marked up by the Judiciary Committee and ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products.
Every day these products remain on the market, more young people get hooked. Let’s keep the flavor in our food and out of tobacco.
Tambra Raye Stevenson,
Washington
The writer is the health chair of the NAACP Washington, D.C., Branch.