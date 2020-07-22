A hybrid learning option would force D.C.’s poorest residents to choose between the possibility of their children contracting the novel coronavirus and a dependable breakfast and lunch. This is a choice no family should have to make.
For too long, in-person schooling has acted as a Band-Aid hiding our society’s underlying inequities. Rather than endangering students, staff, teachers and families through partial in-person instruction, D.C. should start the school year virtually. From there, we can plan how to give families the supports this wealthy city should have been providing them all along by slightly raising taxes on the city’s top earners.
D.C. Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee and the D.C. Council need to decide now that they do not want to exacerbate disparities in D.C. through in-person learning and instead commit to providing the resources for an equitable virtual semester.
Kathleen Coughlin, Washington
The writer is a teacher in D.C. Public Schools.