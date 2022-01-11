Absent any real consequences for drivers (e.g., enforceable fines), the city should look to engineer physical and behavioral guardrails around drivers. That means prioritizing pedestrians and other non-motorists and building systems that maximize their safety and experience through rapid, iterative prototype deployment and feedback. Though certain parts of the city will remain vehicle-dominated, the ongoing threats to pedestrian safety necessitate significant change. A number of promising pieces of legislation are working their way through the D.C. Council, but they focus too narrowly on patchwork tools.