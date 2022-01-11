Matthew Koehler’s Jan. 2 Local Opinons essay, “D.C. can’t fix distracted driving. It can fix street design.,” underscored the limits of driver-focused safety measures. 

Absent any real consequences for drivers (e.g., enforceable fines), the city should look to engineer physical and behavioral guardrails around drivers. That means prioritizing pedestrians and other non-motorists and building systems that maximize their safety and experience through rapid, iterative prototype deployment and feedback. Though certain parts of the city will remain vehicle-dominated, the ongoing threats to pedestrian safety necessitate significant change. A number of promising pieces of legislation are working their way through the D.C. Council, but they focus too narrowly on patchwork tools.

A pedestrian-centered street design process would be multifaceted, but at a minimum should: 

• Enlist a design specialist to holistically consider all options, centered on the non-motorist “user experience,” stitching together ad hoc tools and policies into a comprehensively engineered system.  

• Declare pedestrian/bicyclist primacy in specific areas, where smart design concepts such as curbless streets, continuous sidewalks and speed tables ensure motorists must navigate around non-motorists, rather than the other way around. 

• Use localized, scalable pilots to implement a “complete pedestrian engineering solution,” then solicit feedback from stakeholders to adapt and scale accordingly.

Eric Heller, Washington