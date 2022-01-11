A pedestrian-centered street design process would be multifaceted, but at a minimum should:
• Enlist a design specialist to holistically consider all options, centered on the non-motorist “user experience,” stitching together ad hoc tools and policies into a comprehensively engineered system.
• Declare pedestrian/bicyclist primacy in specific areas, where smart design concepts such as curbless streets, continuous sidewalks and speed tables ensure motorists must navigate around non-motorists, rather than the other way around.
• Use localized, scalable pilots to implement a “complete pedestrian engineering solution,” then solicit feedback from stakeholders to adapt and scale accordingly.
Eric Heller, Washington