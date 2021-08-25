Buses that run on gasoline are not clean. They get only 6 to 10 miles per gallon and emit ozone-producing nitrous oxides, which exacerbate our city’s poor air quality. D.C.’s “promise” of electric school buses will not be realized until after 2050, after the Clean Energy D.C. Act’s requirement of 100 percent zero-emission vehicles by 2045. D.C.’s timetable for transitioning its school bus fleet to electric buses is way behind other jurisdictions in the area. Montgomery County plans to electrify its 1,400 school buses by 2035 and have 326 electric buses in its fleet by the end of 2024. By contrast, D.C. “is exploring an option to replace its [230 school bus] fleet with electric buses starting in 2024” and will take an additional 26 years to replace “a majority” of it, the article said.
D.C. should be a leader, not a laggard, when it comes to protecting public health, the environment and the climate. Rapidly electrifying our city’s school bus fleet is the right thing to do for D.C. schoolchildren and their families.
Stephanie Klein, Washington
The writer is the D.C. field organizer for Moms Clean Air Force, a member
of the Metro Electric Bus Coalition.