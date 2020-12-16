It doesn’t seem random that two of our city’s foundational African American churches were among those targeted by pro-Trump mobs over the weekend, given the churches’ geographic locations. [“Pro-Trump rally ends in chaos as far-right group roams D.C. seeking conflict,” Metro, Dec. 14]. Neither church — Asbury Methodist at 11th and K streets NW and Metropolitan AME on M Street NW near 15th Street NW — is in the path of the daytime demonstrations that took place along the Pennsylvania Avenue corridor, suggesting that they were planned targets of racist violence. I am glad prosecutors are considering these possible hate crimes.