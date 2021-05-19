We've been down this road so many times before: Just one vote in the House or budget autonomy or legislative autonomy. Compromise after compromise and, to date, zilch. It's time for us to realize that this is a fight, not a negotiation. It's time to stand and make our demand for statehood with no more capitulation or accommodations, negotiations or creative solutions. If not, as the man for whom the new state would ostensibly be named points out: "Power concedes nothing."
Michael D. Brown, Washington
The writer, a Democrat, is a U.S. shadow senator for D.C.