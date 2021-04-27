He also thinks that the state of Maryland could be required by constitutional amendment, against its wishes, to include people in D.C. — which is not in Maryland — in its voter rolls. This is a profoundly unconservative proposal, involving not just a constitutional innovation but an unheard-of extension of federal power over states. Perhaps he could point to a previous case where a state was forced to include on its voter rolls people outside its borders who had perhaps never resided in nor had any connection with the state? If that constitutional precedent were to be established, I have another idea: Make Wyoming accept the voters of Puerto Rico.