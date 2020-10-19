It is fair to remember the several factors that were in play when the Bill of Rights was enacted. First, delegates to the Constitutional Convention were, essentially, elitists. With memories of the frightening Shays’ Rebellion fresh in their minds and the fear of “mob” rule very much a part of their decision-making process, the idea to suddenly empower “the people” with the right to bear arms simply makes no sense. Delegates were, at best, suspicious of citizens’ involvement in politics, which is why, even today, there is no constitutional protection of the popular vote of our presidents. Thus, the idea of the public’s right to bear arms was an idea that never arose nor was debated during deliberations. In contrast, the major issue was the protection of states against the powers and intimidation wielded by the newly created federal government. This is why the Second Amendment was created: to give each state the right to maintain a militia in defense of its own boundaries. Logically, it is beyond reason that Heller dramatically and erroneously changed the originalists’ intent and obvious meaning behind the amendment.