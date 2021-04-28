I read with interest the April 19 Metro article, “Schools widen access to seats,” about classroom seats going disproportionately to students in wealthier parts of D.C. I’d like to mention another dimension to the inequality of DCPS’s reopening plan: students with disabilities.

My children have intellectual disability and other learning disorders. They spend each day in online school, as they have for more than a year. They struggle to focus on virtual instruction, no matter how effectively it is delivered, because of their disabilities. Parents cannot be their classroom monitor or their instructional aid when we are working full-time ourselves.

DCPS’s “Reopen Strong” page speaks of “providing equitable access to resources and supports” and says “all schools are offering a variety of in-person programming for students.” But my kids have been offered zero hours of in-person instruction since the pandemic started. Think about that for a moment: a reopening plan that leaves out students with numerous diagnosed learning disabilities, including intellectual disabilities.

My kids used to love school, but right now, they hate it. Logging on and staying online has become our daily struggle. We are fighting the good fight, as are their teachers, but DCPS has failed the students who need it most.

Dan Fitzgerald, Washington