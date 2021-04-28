DCPS’s “Reopen Strong” page speaks of “providing equitable access to resources and supports” and says “all schools are offering a variety of in-person programming for students.” But my kids have been offered zero hours of in-person instruction since the pandemic started. Think about that for a moment: a reopening plan that leaves out students with numerous diagnosed learning disabilities, including intellectual disabilities.
My kids used to love school, but right now, they hate it. Logging on and staying online has become our daily struggle. We are fighting the good fight, as are their teachers, but DCPS has failed the students who need it most.
Dan Fitzgerald, Washington