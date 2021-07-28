The police chief and the mayor blame the courts and a lack of resources. The courts say, “Not our fault.” As for money, there seemed to be plenty available to redesign and remodel 14th Street to make it more business-friendly. And Mr. King was right to be skeptical of the mayor’s four-year federally funded violence prevention strategy that scatters more than $214 million over programs of “unproven worth.”
Yes, police should be more accountable and transparent. But right now, the task is to make them more effective in stopping the mayhem.
Jeff Faux, Washington
Regarding Yolanda D. Askew’s July 25 letter, “Address the killings, D.C.”:
Do not blame the D.C. police or mayor. They are doing as much as they can to get gun violence down. This issue needs much more than government intervention. Let’s start right at the community level. There is little chance that people in the community do not know who did the shooting. Community prayers, teddy bears and balloons offer no solution. Try tipping off the police as to who these shooters are. The shooters don’t care about the community. Why does the community protect them?
Nothing is going to change until people start talking to the police.
Donald Poole, Waldorf