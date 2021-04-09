However, as beautiful as it was, the early bloom is a grim reminder of the threats that the iconic Tidal Basin faces from a changing climate. Already, the basin floods and inundates the famous trees’ roots daily, and this will only worsen as the planet warms. Estimates show that within 50 years, high tide will rise an additional 6 inches, which is entirely unsustainable.
Just as the cherry blossoms were gifted as a sign of unity between the United States and Japan, maybe they can come to signify unity between political parties. The politicization of this crisis has cost us years of action, and we cannot afford to lose another one. The deadlock in Congress over climate issues must be overcome, or we risk losing national treasures such as the cherry blossoms.
Katherine Ruane, Washington
The writer is a student of environmental studies at George Washington University.