The statue has stood for 144 years in Lincoln Park. There is no reason for its removal. When Ms. Norton introduced her bill (H.R. 7466) to remove the Emancipation Memorial, she failed to consult the National Park Service, which is responsible for maintaining Lincoln Park, and people who live within a few blocks, including me.
If ever there were a man of courage who recognized the evil of slavery when many chose to look the other way and who went on to wage a horrible war to secure emancipation, it was Lincoln. If Lincoln had failed — and it was a possibility — slavery would have persisted in the South for many more years. Let the memorial to the Great Emancipator have its small plot of land 12 blocks from the Capitol of the United States. It is not only a memorial to Lincoln, but also to 19th-century Black people who chose to honor him.
There is no need to remove this statue.
Edward McManus, Washington