Peter Wood was right to observe in his Aug. 15 Local Opinions essay, “D.C.’s neighborhood commissions should be tools for progress,” the failings of the current Advisory Neighborhood Commission system. This attempt by the District charter to ensure grass-roots input to the government’s actions in the community suffers from lack of status, vague law and regulation, and no funding. The promise of statehood (as Mr. Wood perhaps hinted in his final sentence) suggests a way forward. D.C., with its council members — who presumably would compose a senate in our eventual state (okay, commonwealth) — has no elected level of government closer to the people parallel to the “representative” level in other states. D.C. should move to make the 40 ANCs into 40 districts with an elected delegate (with status and a budget). If (and while) the charter is a barrier, these can be constituted as a meaningful “shadow” house of delegates to demonstrate our right and our ability to govern ourselves effectively.