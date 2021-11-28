It is evident that Ms. Bussey-Reeder was appointed without even superficial vetting. “I don’t have to discuss my finances,” says Ms. Bussey-Reeder, but, of course, as a public official, she most certainly does. Moreover, the article recorded the sorry history of previous officials of the board, particularly their propensity to award contracts to firms owned by friends and relatives, as well as other city agencies’ propensities to make awards to “nonprofit” organizations related to government officials.
As the mayor’s appointees are approved by the D.C. Council, its members also bear responsibility for this cronyism. Is it any wonder that the city’s public housing is in such a mess, with a $2 billion maintenance backlog?
Ms. Bowser promised to clean up the corruption and incompetence that have long plagued this city’s government. It is time she got serious about that promise.
Barry M. Blechman, Washington