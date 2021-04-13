The Civil Rights Act of 1964 guarantees language interpretation services to governmental agencies receiving federal funding, such as the federally supported coronavirus vaccinations. The article noted the shortcomings of Google Translate, where the Spanish word for “book” was used to “book an appointment.” Google Translate and engaging other clients awaiting appointments to serve as interpreters violate best practices to serve our community.
Using trained medical interpreters and translators aligns with the Civil Rights Act, prevents medical errors, and builds trust between the community and the medical delivery systems.
Lois Wessel, Takoma Park
The writer, a family nurse practitioner, is a certified medical interpreter.