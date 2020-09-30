The Sept. 25 Metro article “Metro is questioned on budget’s hit on poor” created for some readers the misimpression that Metro’s Board of Directors will not have a full assessment of which customers may be impacted by rail- and bus-service changes that are necessary to address a $212 million shortfall due to the pandemic. 

Despite the waiver from the Federal Transit Administration exempting transit agencies from performing a Title VI equity analysis for temporary service changes in response to the coronavirus public health emergency, Metro is conducting customary public outreach efforts that we can do safely, and replacing in-person public hearings with a virtual public hearing to facilitate community input. Staff is conducting an equity analysis of the impacts of the proposed service changes — using the same criteria under Title VI used before the coronavirus public health emergency — and will present a report to the board in October. 

The board’s vote on the midyear budget changes, targeted for mid-November, will be informed by the results of the Compact public hearing and an equity analysis. Before making any decisions, the board will understand the impacts on our customers, including our minority and low-income customers.   

All board members are deeply concerned about the impact of service cuts on the riding public — especially those making essential trips, as well as our essential workers operating trains and buses during this public health crisis. That is why we, with transit agencies across the country, continue to seek additional emergency funding from Congress and the White House that is critical to help us bridge our budget gap in this extraordinary time.

Paul Smedberg, Washington

The writer chairs the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Board of Directors.