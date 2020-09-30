The board’s vote on the midyear budget changes, targeted for mid-November, will be informed by the results of the Compact public hearing and an equity analysis. Before making any decisions, the board will understand the impacts on our customers, including our minority and low-income customers.
All board members are deeply concerned about the impact of service cuts on the riding public — especially those making essential trips, as well as our essential workers operating trains and buses during this public health crisis. That is why we, with transit agencies across the country, continue to seek additional emergency funding from Congress and the White House that is critical to help us bridge our budget gap in this extraordinary time.
Paul Smedberg, Washington
The writer chairs the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Board of Directors.