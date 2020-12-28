The statement by police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck that it would be “misleading . . . to suggest any broad conclusions can be drawn from approximately 70 lawsuits that were settled . . . where no fault was admitted” seems like backward logic to me. Just because no guilt was admitted can’t be a reason to suggest no crime was committed. Or the fact that the police have answered “3 million calls and made nearly 150,000 arrests” being used to suggest that the smaller percentage of police brutality cases is somehow insignificant. That’s like saying most of the parents in a neighborhood don’t abuse their children, so we don’t have to worry about those who do.
Gina Sangster, Washington