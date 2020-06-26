Regarding the June 23 Metro article “Low death toll as D.C. reopens under Phase 2”:

I am a public health professional who strongly disagrees with D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) decision to begin Phase 2 of reopening. It seems extremely negligent and reckless at this time. Have we learned nothing from the states that have reopened in the past few weeks? It’s been a catastrophe with many states exceeding their peak number of new cases in the past seven days, with their hospitals nearing capacity.

I understand the pressure to support D.C. businesses and workers — businesses need cash flow to stay afloat, and workers need income. However, that support should come in the form of rent assistance, tax relief or other measures. Reopening now seems shortsighted, puts the working class at risk and encourages unhealthy behavior. The novel coronavirus has not disappeared. Where is the evidence showing that the District will not see the same fate as the states that have already reopened? We should be listening to the scientists, who overwhelmingly are wary of restrictions being lifted. At the very least, we should follow our own rules regarding the 14-day community spread metric before moving to Phase 2.

D.C. residents seem to be taking this more seriously than in many places. However, this is not the time to throw away weeks and weeks of diligent behavior. It’s arrogant to think that the District somehow can avoid the public health disaster that is playing out in many states that have already reopened. 

Marc Meisnere, Washington