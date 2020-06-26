I understand the pressure to support D.C. businesses and workers — businesses need cash flow to stay afloat, and workers need income. However, that support should come in the form of rent assistance, tax relief or other measures. Reopening now seems shortsighted, puts the working class at risk and encourages unhealthy behavior. The novel coronavirus has not disappeared. Where is the evidence showing that the District will not see the same fate as the states that have already reopened? We should be listening to the scientists, who overwhelmingly are wary of restrictions being lifted. At the very least, we should follow our own rules regarding the 14-day community spread metric before moving to Phase 2.