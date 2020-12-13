Some of the offenders who would qualify for consideration suffered physical and emotional abuse and neglect from a young age. It can take decades to reverse the damage; some never fully recover. As a youth counselor, I have enough stories of young adults being released early only to return because they didn’t have appropriate social and job skills and lacked a support network.
We demand transparency on the extensive evaluations from outside experts to determine if underlying issues still exist that will lead to criminal behavior.
Greg Raleigh, Washington