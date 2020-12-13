A final vote on the Second Look Amendment Act is expected Tuesday by the D.C. Council. Passage of the act is expected to lead to early release for more violent offenders.

There are many variables that need to be considered before releasing anyone from prison based on time served and good behavior. How do we know offenders have been successfully rehabilitated? Where are the assurances from offenders’ families that they can support a released person to prevent that person from falling back into criminal activity? How do the families of the victims feel?

Some of the offenders who would qualify for consideration suffered physical and emotional abuse and neglect from a young age. It can take decades to reverse the damage; some never fully recover. As a youth counselor, I have enough stories of young adults being released early only to return because they didn’t have appropriate social and job skills and lacked a support network.

We demand transparency on the extensive evaluations from outside experts to determine if underlying issues still exist that will lead to criminal behavior. 

Greg Raleigh, Washington