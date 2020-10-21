To paraphrase a song title (and “Seinfeld” meme): Slow Streets (What Are They Good For?) [“Street restrictions in D.C., other cities have had mixed results, study finds,” Metro, Oct. 18]. My experience walking on the 1600 block of S Street NW, shortly after it was designated a slow street, was to have a police car (without siren or flashing lights) zoom by me at a speed that clearly exceeded not only the posted 15 mph and the new default 20 mph speed limit, but even the former 25 mph limit. So, it’s no surprise that the experience with slow streets is underwhelming. And who is enforcing slow streets if even police do not respect them? In my view, slow streets unfairly (and without obvious rationale) favor the residents of certain blocks by pushing vehicle traffic to neighboring blocks, resulting in added traffic, pollution and congestion on the non-favored blocks. Was this the intent? In the case of S Street — a two-way, crosstown route — drivers must detour to a narrow, one-way street (R Street westbound or Q or T streets eastbound) to reach their destinations. Moreover, many slow-street blocks do not have the barricade at each end, which is confusing and ambiguous.