This is the only inspection site for all D.C.-registered vehicles. One has to get there very early to get in line.
Why don’t we have more than one place to go for inspection? Why not have special hours for older adults, as do grocery stores? Why not schedule only a certain number of vehicles per day so one doesn’t have to wait in line for hours?
The District should enact law to exempt residents 70 or older from having to have their cars inspected. Maryland has this law. And the District should not require cars more than 15 years old to be inspected.
Clearly, we need a more flexible system to accommodate our many D.C. residents.
Jean Verbillis, Washington