The sole D.C. Inspection Station was closed for several months. It has reopened — with the expectation that thousands of cars will need to be inspected in the near future on a first-come, first-serve basis. The inspection station warns people to expect very heavy volume. The station also has set hours despite the now months-long backlog of cars that need to be inspected.

This is the only inspection site for all D.C.-registered vehicles. One has to get there very  early to get in line.

Why don’t we have more than one place to go for inspection? Why not have special hours for older adults, as do grocery stores? Why not schedule only a certain number of vehicles per day so one doesn’t have to wait in line for hours?

The District should enact law to exempt residents 70 or older from having to have their cars inspected. Maryland has this law. And the District should not require cars more than 15 years old to be inspected.

Clearly, we need a more flexible system to accommodate our many D.C. residents.

Jean Verbillis, Washington