Children enjoy the play garden of the new Franklin Square in Washington on Sept. 24. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Regarding the Sept. 25 Metro article " 'A model' for all D.C. parks":

C'mon, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D)! Twenty-one million bucks to renovate Franklin Square? Small businesses and restaurants are hurting, roads are in disrepair, homeless people could use a meal. Couldn't our tax dollars have been better spent?

Paul Coppola, Washington