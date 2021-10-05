Regarding the Sept. 25 Metro article “ ‘A model’ for all D.C. parks”:

C’mon, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D)! Twenty-one million bucks to renovate Franklin Square? Small businesses and restaurants are hurting, roads are in disrepair, homeless people could use a meal. Couldn’t our tax dollars have been better spent?  

Paul Coppola, Washington