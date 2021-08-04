The D.C. system allows couples filing a joint federal return to file as individuals. Maryland and Virginia require filing with the same status as federal. The D.C. system is complicated, confusing and unfair to single people.
Here is why. Take a two-earner couple with a taxable income of $260,000. When the couple files D.C. income tax, they do so as individuals. If one made $90,000 and the other made $170,000, they would pay $15,400. A single person making $260,000 pays $18,900. The single person pays $3,500 more.
The differences do not end there. D.C. allows a couple to allocate deductions any way they want. That means the lower earner can assign all tax deductions to the higher earner. This rule lowers their tax even more. Again, the system benefits couples and slights single people.
If D.C. adopted filing status conformity, it would mean a higher taxable income base. That, in turn, means D.C. could raise an equal amount of revenue with a lower tax rate. Doing so would also greatly simplify tax administration and be far fairer to single people. Raising the tax rate on the current system perpetuates an unfair and byzantine system.
Carl Bergman, Washington
The writer is a former deputy
D.C. auditor.