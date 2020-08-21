Most of the business at the hotel where I worked comes from government groups, business travelers and tourism. Of course, travel has been wiped out by the pandemic. Nearly all of my co-workers — as well as the countless other hospitality, tourism and events employees who work in D.C. — were laid off or furloughed. This was no fault of our own.
The maximum unemployment benefit in D.C. is $400 a week, after taxes. My rent is $1,700 a month. My family, as well as thousands of others, will not be able to afford the basic cost of living. We will be forced to go thousands of dollars in debt, go homeless or hungry, or worse. The extra $300 that the federal government was going to supplement would make all the difference to families in the same position as mine.
Ms. Bowser should reconsider.
Megan Clark, Arlington