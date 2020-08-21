According to the Aug. 20 Metro article “Md. seeks federal aid for extra jobless benefits,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is “still reviewing” whether to accept the additional $300 unemployment insurance offered through the federal government.

I am a 38-year-old single mother who has lived in the area for most of my life. I earned around $60,000 a year before the coronavirus pandemic. I have spent the past 10 years at the same job, from which I am furloughed. I have always worked hard to support my child, and though I didn’t have much extra to put away in savings, I always made ends meet, contributed to a 401(k) and saved what I could for a rainy day. I could’ve never predicted such a rainy year as 2020 has been.

Most of the business at the hotel where I worked comes from government groups, business travelers and tourism. Of course, travel has been wiped out by the pandemic. Nearly all of my co-workers — as well as the countless other hospitality, tourism and events employees who work in D.C. — were laid off or furloughed. This was no fault of our own.

The maximum unemployment benefit in D.C. is $400 a week, after taxes. My rent is $1,700 a month. My family, as well as thousands of others, will not be able to afford the basic cost of living. We will be forced to go thousands of dollars in debt, go homeless or hungry, or worse. The extra $300 that the federal government was going to supplement would make all the difference to families in the same position as mine.

Ms. Bowser should reconsider.

Megan Clark, Arlington