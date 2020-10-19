Regarding the Oct. 16 Metro article “Clock ticks on benefits for workers hurt on job”:

I was pleased to see The Post giving attention to the problem of D.C.’s broken public-sector workers’ compensation system. The article poignantly presented how the D.C. government is cruelly terminating the benefits of injured workers who should be eligible for permanent total disability.

The public-sector workers’ compensation program not only grants inferior rights to government employees; it also concentrates power in the hands of the Office of Risk Management (ORM) to write the regulations that govern its own conduct. ORM’s untenable interpretation of the law governing permanent total disability is one of many predictable abuses.

Council member Brandon T. Todd (D-Ward 4) has introduced two bills to address this problem. One clarifies the issue of permanent total disability. While crucial, this is treating a symptom. The other bill establishes full equality for the private- and public-sector systems, seeking to prevent similar crises from befalling injured workers in the years ahead.

Benjamin Douglas, Washington

The writer is a workers’ compensation lawyer.