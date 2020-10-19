The public-sector workers’ compensation program not only grants inferior rights to government employees; it also concentrates power in the hands of the Office of Risk Management (ORM) to write the regulations that govern its own conduct. ORM’s untenable interpretation of the law governing permanent total disability is one of many predictable abuses.
Council member Brandon T. Todd (D-Ward 4) has introduced two bills to address this problem. One clarifies the issue of permanent total disability. While crucial, this is treating a symptom. The other bill establishes full equality for the private- and public-sector systems, seeking to prevent similar crises from befalling injured workers in the years ahead.
Benjamin Douglas, Washington
The writer is a workers’ compensation lawyer.