On May 4, 2018, police officer Michael Pearson drove his marked cruiser to the corner of Fitch Place NE and Division Avenue NE to interdict the motorbike driven by Jeffrey Price, who, according to the police report, was already being followed by two police vehicles. Mr. Pearson ran the stop sign at this intersection, accelerated into the intersection and blocked Price. Such chases are supposed to be supervised by hierarchy officers determining the extent of the pursuit. Police have said that Mr. Pearson failed to allow the intersection to clear before entering it with his police SUV.
Vehicle pursuit regulations anticipate that vehicle pursuits are sometimes necessary. But blocking the intersection at the bottom of the street resulted in Price’s death.
These are appropriate police regulations that Mr. Richardson — and, in the Price case, the police — seemed to ignore. The insensitivity of Mr. Richardson’s article is one reason that protests against police use of excessive force will continue in earnest.
Mr. Richardson ignored the long-standing practice of the police department to use unlawful deadly force, i.e. their cruisers, to target bikers and knock them off their bikes.
David Shurtz, Washington
The writer is a lawyer who represents
Jeffrey Price’s family.