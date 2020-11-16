The Nov. 12 editorial “The case for ranked-choice voting” favored yet another layer of manipulable, Rube Goldberg complexity over more transparent simplicity.

That a whopping 23 candidates — some of whom were under the age of 35 and never held a private-sector job in their lives — had the chutzpah to vie for‎ two at-large D.C. Council seats suggests that “a new public financing program [making] it easier to mount campaigns” and “lowered signature requirements to get on the ballot” during a pandemic were bad ideas. It should not be easy for relatively inexperienced unknowns without significant organic support to seek their first well-paying job in elected office.  

If voters want clearer, simpler choices between truly qualified candidates, then D.C. need only replace its protectionist closed primaries with open primaries. Let’s let all voters, regardless of party affiliation, participate in primaries that advance the top two vote-getters to the general election. This will appropriately serve to discourage candidacies by precocious youngsters who’ve never run anything but their mouths and, with a nod to compromise and unity, help moderate policymaking.

Darren McKinney, Washington

The Nov. 12 editorial making the case of ranked-choice voting in D.C. was compelling, but it missed a far larger opportunity. Adopting ranked-choice voting for presidential and congressional elections nationwide would make even more sense. Among other benefits, it would encourage third-party candidates to run and liven up stale debates because voters would no longer have reason to fear that they were “throwing their votes away” by ranking them first and their next-favorite candidate second. It would also obviate the need for runoffs and the expenses and state of limbo they entail since an instant runoff is built into the ranked-choice voting methodology.

The two-party duopoly is one reason that our political system is dysfunctional, and this elegant solution championed by FairVote and others would go a long way toward improving it.

Alex Counts, Hyattsville