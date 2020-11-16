If voters want clearer, simpler choices between truly qualified candidates, then D.C. need only replace its protectionist closed primaries with open primaries. Let’s let all voters, regardless of party affiliation, participate in primaries that advance the top two vote-getters to the general election. This will appropriately serve to discourage candidacies by precocious youngsters who’ve never run anything but their mouths and, with a nod to compromise and unity, help moderate policymaking.
Darren McKinney, Washington
The Nov. 12 editorial making the case of ranked-choice voting in D.C. was compelling, but it missed a far larger opportunity. Adopting ranked-choice voting for presidential and congressional elections nationwide would make even more sense. Among other benefits, it would encourage third-party candidates to run and liven up stale debates because voters would no longer have reason to fear that they were “throwing their votes away” by ranking them first and their next-favorite candidate second. It would also obviate the need for runoffs and the expenses and state of limbo they entail since an instant runoff is built into the ranked-choice voting methodology.
The two-party duopoly is one reason that our political system is dysfunctional, and this elegant solution championed by FairVote and others would go a long way toward improving it.
Alex Counts, Hyattsville