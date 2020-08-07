Basically, the Aug. 3 news article “Birx warns of ‘new phase’ of pandemic and calls for greater precautions” said “down the tubes we go.”

Deborah Birx, the physician overseeing the White House coronavirus response, sat there in the White House press room while President Trump suggested people inject bleach and shoot ultraviolet lights into their lungs. That was the moment duty called her to stand up and say, “Impossible! Wrong!” But she remained silent as a whole spate of cockamamie therapeutic theories undercut and spurned the standards of the medical profession, signaling that the counsel of public health officials is no more valid than whatever crackpot idea anyone has.

She can blame Americans for not having the discipline to wear masks and practice social distancing, but she let the president get away with shirking his duty. Once she looked the other way, it was all over.

Bruce Carnes, Fairfax