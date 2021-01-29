Now the United States has many who need help because of coronavirus-related hardships: widespread hunger, homelessness, sickness and death; joblessness; health-care inaccessibility; debilitating exhaustion of front-line workers; and our diseased environment and climate. President Biden’s plan addresses these heartbreaking problems. In his plan, all Americans, not just the elite few, may elevate themselves.
Republicans’ resistance to increasing the debt for coronavirus relief is disingenuous given the TCJA debt that was unnecessary and wasteful. Simply, there is no comparison in people’s need or the worthiness of the cause. Urgent and decisive action is required.
Michele L. Motsko, Saluda, Va.