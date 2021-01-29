In his Jan. 24 The Take column, “Choices testing president’s leadership strike quickly,” Dan Balz reported “Many republicans claim Biden’s initiative amounts to . . . too much debt.”

This argument from Republicans is stupefyingly hypocritical. In December 2017, congressional Republicans passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which substantially reduced tax liability for corporations, including enabling 91 corporations to pay $0 in 2018 income tax. Republican passage of the TCJA increased the national debt by up to $1.9 trillion.  All but a handful of congressional Republicans voted for the TCJA.   

Now the United States has many who need help because of coronavirus-related hardships: widespread hunger, homelessness, sickness and death; joblessness; health-care inaccessibility; debilitating exhaustion of front-line workers; and our diseased environment and climate.  President Biden’s plan addresses these heartbreaking problems. In his plan, all Americans, not just the elite few, may elevate themselves.  

Republicans’ resistance to increasing the debt for coronavirus relief is disingenuous given the TCJA debt that was unnecessary and wasteful. Simply, there is no comparison in people’s need or the worthiness of the cause. Urgent and decisive action is required.

Michele L. Motsko, Saluda, Va.