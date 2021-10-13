The Oct. 8 Metro article “Homeless initiative under fire in District” described the disconnect between the city’s assessment of removing homeless encampments as “quite successful” vs. the reality of a program that was “rushed, unsafe and incomplete.” The D.C. housing policy also fails when one considers its impact on existing communities, where many of these individuals are placed through the D.C. Department of Human Services’ (DHS) voucher program.

The city’s efforts to increase affordable housing and decentralize poverty in the city have unfortunately resulted in destabilizing neighborhoods with increased trespassing, gun violence, assaults, drug distribution, public sexual activities and car thefts because of the city’s inability to properly manage the program well. For example, over the past 2 ½ years, the quiet 4400-4900 area of MacArthur Boulevard NW has seen police and EMS presence increase more than 1,000 percent (per city records). Building owners are now offered 175 percent of market-rate rents by the city, and thus incentivized to convert their properties to voucher-only buildings without providing the necessary social services.

The city is not decentralizing vulnerable voucher recipients if the same situation is being re-created in different parts of the city. We all want people to be able to live in peace and security — and not experience an unstable environment. Longtime neighbors want the same.

Steve Faigen, Washington