A 2019 study published in JAMA Pediatrics suggested that a significant downturn in youth arrests follows decriminalization of marijuana. Black individuals, particularly males, are at an astronomically higher risk of arrest for marijuana possession and use. We cannot forget to factor adolescents into this heightened risk of arrest. With everything this country has seen over the past year, it is our moral imperative to do whatever we can to influence the justice system away from needlessly persecuting people because of the color of their skin. Especially children. We must stop terrorizing and criminalizing our kids. Passage of HB 87 is a first step.
Alexandra Worth, Charlottesville