China must not underestimate the United States’ intolerance of its belligerence to a democratic Taiwan through its increasingly frequent airspace incursions. Washington must make it clear that the United States must and will come to the defense of Taiwan should China invade.
Taiwan’s democracy will extend to the mainland when the People’s Republic of China’s internal rot fails to recognize the primacy of human rights. So reunification is not possible; it would be a hostile takeover and war. Hopefully, deterrence is key to defusing the Taiwan crisis, but that would be up to Washington and Beijing.
Kent Wang, Potomac Falls
The writer is an advisory
commissioner for the Overseas Community Affairs Council of Republic
of China (Taiwan) in the United States.