Though there are still cases in which students lose credits (something that happens when changing majors, too), many institutions in recent years have formed partnerships to streamline and facilitate transfers. And, contrary to what he wrote, community college affords many students a better opportunity, often with more support and less pressure, to improve their academic skills as well as determine their career goals than a four-year school. This is especially important for those who are from lower-income families and are the first to attend college.
Although the president’s children did not attend community college, his wife has devoted her career to teaching in them. That her children (and mine as well) did not attend community college was not necessarily a reflection of doubts about their value but on the opportunities, preferences and goals unique to each child.
Elizabeth Tebow, Silver Spring
Four-year colleges are at a crossroads. They have become hugely expensive, partially because of administration bloat, lack of public financial support for state schools and too many professors teaching too few students.
Four-year schools graduate far too many students with “skills” that are not in demand and do not qualify them for good-paying jobs to offset the cost of their education. Saddled with debt, many college students expect the taxpayers to bail them out. This failure scenario is largely the fault of four-year colleges that encourage students to invest in dead-end diplomas. Colleges do this because it is their business to “educate” students, even if that education is of no practical value.
The goal for all students should be appropriate education. We send far too many students to four-year colleges. The answer could be two-year degrees, assuming that community colleges are able to prepare students with the applicable skills — no sure thing. But Eric Wolf Welch is correct: The deciding factor of what path students take should not be their socioeconomic background.
Lawrence Hammer, Lexington, Va.