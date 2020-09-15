Seriously? Mr. Trump’s thousands of lies have been exposed many times, including by The Post. Has this ever caused him to pivot and change policy directions? My observation is that he typically doubles down on whatever his original position happened to be. As Ms. Parker also noted, some Americans might have taken greater precautions had Mr. Woodward revealed “the president’s calculated deceptions sooner.” It seems likely, however, that Mr. Trump’s base would have continued to follow his nonsense.
Glenn Kreger, Rockville
I must dispute Kathleen Parker’s assertion that President Trump “might have [been] . . . forced to act earlier and led more Americans to take greater precautions” had Bob Woodward sooner revealed the fact that Mr. Trump was concealing the horrific dangers presented by the novel coronavirus. I proffer a single piece of evidence: Sunday night’s crowded, maskless, indoor Trump rally in Nevada, which occurred several days after we had the opportunity to absorb the depravity of the president’s ongoing deceptions, and he had the chance to ’fess up and tell us all to wear masks and socially distance.
Despite the United States nearing 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the president just doubled down for the umpteenth time and his followers followed; how can anyone say a revelation back in early February may have changed the course of history?
Jeffrey M. Hamberger, Potomac
Regarding the Sept. 12 editorial “Safety before speed”:
It is ironic that the administration chose to name its vaccine role “Warp Speed,” slang for a fictional fantasy about moving faster than the principles of physics allow. Now the administration has its own fantasy about moving faster than the science of clinical trials allows.
Carl Scheffey, Alexandria