Kathleen Parker argued in her Sept. 13 Sunday Opinion column, “What Woodward owed the public,” that legendary journalist Bob Woodward shares responsibility with President Trump for the thousands of Americans who have died since February from the coronavirus pandemic. According to Ms. Parker, Mr. Trump might have changed his approach to the pandemic (i.e., “playing it down”) had Mr. Woodward made it known that the president actually understood the novel coronavirus to be a deadly threat to Americans. According to Ms. Parker, “Public knowledge of what the president knew but would not say might have forced Trump and others to act on reality rather than some imaginary scenario in which covid-19 would just disappear one day, as Trump once said with a wandlike wave of his hand.”

Seriously? Mr. Trump’s thousands of lies have been exposed many times, including by The Post. Has this ever caused him to pivot and change policy directions? My observation is that he typically doubles down on whatever his original position happened to be. As Ms. Parker also noted, some Americans might have taken greater precautions had Mr. Woodward revealed “the president’s calculated deceptions sooner.” It seems likely, however, that Mr. Trump’s base would have continued to follow his nonsense.

Glenn Kreger, Rockville

I must dispute Kathleen Parker’s assertion that President Trump “might have [been] . . . forced to act earlier and led more Americans to take greater precautions” had Bob Woodward sooner revealed the fact that Mr. Trump was concealing the horrific dangers presented by the novel coronavirus. I proffer a single piece of evidence: Sunday night’s crowded, maskless, indoor Trump rally in Nevada, which occurred several days after we had the opportunity to absorb the depravity of the president’s ongoing deceptions, and he had the chance to ’fess up and tell us all to wear masks and socially distance. 

 Despite the United States nearing 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the president just doubled down for the umpteenth time and his followers followed; how can anyone say a revelation back in early February may have changed the course of history?

Jeffrey M. Hamberger, Potomac

Regarding the Sept. 12 editorial “Safety before speed”:

 It is ironic that the administration chose to name its vaccine role “Warp Speed,” slang for a fictional fantasy about moving faster than the principles of physics allow. Now the administration has its own fantasy about moving faster than the science of clinical trials allows.

Carl Scheffey, Alexandria