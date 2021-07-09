Allan Sloan’s proposal in his July 6 Economy & Business column, “Long-term borrowing for infrastructure could be a great deal for taxpayers,” that the United States ramp up its issuance of long-dated Treasury bonds, should remind us why the definition of “infrastructure” really matters. If such spending creates capital assets — i.e., those with an extended life that make possible the future creation and delivery of goods and services — then it’s indeed responsible to finance such investments over time. Doing so spreads the funding cost to match the long-term returns and ensures that those who benefit from the continuing output share in the expense. It also encourages more investment at times when long-term rates are low. 

By contrast, recurring program expenses should to the extent possible be paid for out of current tax and other revenue. This suggests that we would be well served by notionally separating government spending into an operating budget and a capital investment budget, and funding each accordingly. It’s a matter of sound economics and could even improve the quality of policy debates.

Gary L. Perlin, McLean

The writer was treasurer of Fannie Mae, treasurer and chief financial officer of the World Bank and expert adviser to the Treasury Department on establishing its Office of Risk Management in 2014.