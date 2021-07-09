By contrast, recurring program expenses should to the extent possible be paid for out of current tax and other revenue. This suggests that we would be well served by notionally separating government spending into an operating budget and a capital investment budget, and funding each accordingly. It’s a matter of sound economics and could even improve the quality of policy debates.
Gary L. Perlin, McLean
The writer was treasurer of Fannie Mae, treasurer and chief financial officer of the World Bank and expert adviser to the Treasury Department on establishing its Office of Risk Management in 2014.