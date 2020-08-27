There is no question that today law enforcement must address not only serious systemic problems within the criminal justice system but also its relationship with the community — particularly diverse communities throughout the country.
Vilifying all of those in uniform who have sworn to protect and serve their community, and calls for defunding police departments, will not achieve any positive or lasting change. It is my sincere hope that in the event I, my family or members of my community experience a crisis requiring police assistance, that those who respond are those just doing their jobs.
Joseph A. Rollo, Falls Church
The writer, who retired as director of psychological services for the Prince George’s County Police Department, is a member of the Falls Church City Use of Force Review Committee.