Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is, perhaps, a hypocrite for not condemning partisan gerrymandering that favors Republicans. But that doesn’t mean that exacerbating Maryland’s gerrymandering to move Democratic-leaning Annapolis into the Republican leaning 1st District isn’t wrong. It is wrong. Disenfranchising voters on any basis is wrong. Gerrymandering in State X to benefit Party A does not justify gerrymandering in State Y to benefit Party B.
As a lifelong Republican, I’m distressed by how far the GOP has been driven off the rails by extremists, and I’m not a particular fan of likely soon-to-be-unseated Rep. Andy Harris. But for good or for ill, state delegations to Congress must represent the voters in their state and not serve as pawns in national partisan politics.
Cynthia D. Brandt Campagna,
Silver Spring