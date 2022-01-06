Regarding Richard B. Karel’s Jan. 2 Local Opinions essay, “Maryland’s gerrymandering is not shocking — or wrong”:

Maryland’s gerrymandering has been a sore point for me since the redistricting of a decade ago.

Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, which covered mostly rural (and mostly Republican) Western Maryland, was redrawn to include parts of considerably less rural (and considerably more Democratic) Montgomery County, thus eliminating a Republican from Maryland’s delegation to Congress, which former governor Martin O’Malley admitted was the intent. This redistricting was brought to Maryland voters as a referendum on the November 2012 ballot (Question 5), but that year there were two other issues that received far more media attention: marriage equality (Question 6) and in-state tuition for “dreamers” (Question 4). Question 5, although it affected every voter in the state, was completely lost in the shuffle, and the manner in which the question was worded was not at all clear on the impact it would have.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is, perhaps, a hypocrite for not condemning partisan gerrymandering that favors Republicans. But that doesn’t mean that exacerbating Maryland’s gerrymandering to move Democratic-leaning Annapolis into the Republican leaning 1st District isn’t wrong. It is wrong. Disenfranchising voters on any basis is wrong.  Gerrymandering in State X to benefit Party A does not justify gerrymandering in State Y to benefit Party B.

As a lifelong Republican, I’m distressed by how far the GOP has been driven off the rails by extremists, and I’m not a particular fan of likely soon-to-be-unseated Rep. Andy Harris. But for good or for ill, state delegations to Congress must represent the voters in their state and not serve as pawns in national partisan politics.

Cynthia D. Brandt Campagna
Silver Spring