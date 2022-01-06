Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, which covered mostly rural (and mostly Republican) Western Maryland, was redrawn to include parts of considerably less rural (and considerably more Democratic) Montgomery County, thus eliminating a Republican from Maryland’s delegation to Congress, which former governor Martin O’Malley admitted was the intent. This redistricting was brought to Maryland voters as a referendum on the November 2012 ballot (Question 5), but that year there were two other issues that received far more media attention: marriage equality (Question 6) and in-state tuition for “dreamers” (Question 4). Question 5, although it affected every voter in the state, was completely lost in the shuffle, and the manner in which the question was worded was not at all clear on the impact it would have.