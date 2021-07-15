On May 6, the Montgomery County Planning Board approved the Norwood dog park without an analysis of the impact on the existing uses and against its own standards that the dog park was too close to the surrounding homes. There was strong objection to the dog park. Testimony from residents was seemingly dismissed. This dog park was the will of the planning board, not residents.
The Thrive Montgomery 2050 initiative has left residents confused and inadequately informed regarding elaborate rezoning proposals. Too much power is in too few hands in Montgomery County.
Jane S. Dealy, Chevy Chase