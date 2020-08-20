In his Aug. 16 front-page The Take column, “Democrats are unified for now,” Dan Balz noted that the atmosphere inside the Democratic Party today is far better than in 2016. As well, it is far, far better than it was in 1980. A sitting U.S. senator (Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts) challenging an incumbent president (Jimmy Carter) for the nomination played out on the convention floor as the opening gavel came down on the first night.

Kennedy delegates demanded a roll-call vote to adopt a change to procedural rule F3c — “freeing pledged delegates” to vote their conscience on the first nominating ballot. The proposal offering a last glimmer of hope for nomination was defeated — igniting a real challenge to party unity throughout the remainder of the convention proceedings.

Speaking from experience: Party matters. It certainly did far beyond those four days in August 1980, and it certainly does now.

Sandra Perlmutter, Chevy Chase

The writer was assistant secretary of the
 Democratic National Committee from 1977 to 1989.