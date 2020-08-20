Kennedy delegates demanded a roll-call vote to adopt a change to procedural rule F3c — “freeing pledged delegates” to vote their conscience on the first nominating ballot. The proposal offering a last glimmer of hope for nomination was defeated — igniting a real challenge to party unity throughout the remainder of the convention proceedings.
Speaking from experience: Party matters. It certainly did far beyond those four days in August 1980, and it certainly does now.
Sandra Perlmutter, Chevy Chase
The writer was assistant secretary of the
Democratic National Committee from 1977 to 1989.