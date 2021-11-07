Similarly, a president has no power instantly to unravel supply chain snafus brought on by “just in time” inventory replenishment, a system that took decades to take hold. Voter impatience is not new, but habits induced by decades of constant television-watching have deprived large segments of the voters of the capacity for rational thought, and the degradation of public education has converted politics into unrelieved spectacle.
Winston Churchill was right: “Democracy is the worst form of government — except for all those other forms that have been tried.”
George B. Driesen, Bethesda