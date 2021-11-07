Regarding the Nov. 4 front-page article “After election losses, Biden urges party to act”:

The overwhelming lesson the Democratic defeats teach is that voters are far too shortsighted and impatient to choose wisely. Imagine: disgust with President Biden because the pandemic is still with us when he (and President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed) has put us on a clear path to success, but vaccine refusers and the careful development of safe and properly dosed childhood vaccines inevitably delay success.

Similarly, a president has no power instantly to unravel supply chain snafus brought on by “just in time” inventory replenishment, a system that took decades to take hold. Voter impatience is not new, but habits induced by decades of constant television-watching have deprived large segments of the voters of the capacity for rational thought, and the degradation of public education has converted politics into unrelieved spectacle.

Winston Churchill was right: “Democracy is the worst form of government — except for all those other forms that have been tried.”

George B. Driesen, Bethesda