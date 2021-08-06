“The extent of the disaster,” I wrote, “is starting to sink in.”

Even seeing pompous sentences such as that one, it’s enlightening to look at the journal I kept in 1994 when I worked in the White House. It all comes back when I see people like the usually sensible Perry Bacon Jr. arguing that “the movement that made Biden deserves more from him” [Wednesday Opinion, Aug. 4].

Yes, much of what elected President Biden was exactly what Mr. Bacon described: “The culmination of an anti-Trumpism, small-d democratic, anti-racism movement.”

But what the “movement” needs most is for Mr. Biden to avoid the disaster that overtook us in 1994. We were comfortably ahead in the Senate and House. When the smoke cleared, we’d lost both. Democrats were weeping on election night 1994 — with good reason. It crippled the rest of Bill Clinton’s presidency.

Mr. Biden’s margin now is sliver-thin. He has given “the movement” a lot. Giving “more” now means that after the midterms he’ll risk being able to give exactly what Mr. Clinton could after 1994. Darned little.

Bob Lehrman, Washington

The writer was chief speechwriter for Vice President Al Gore from 1993 to 1995.  