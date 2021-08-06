Yes, much of what elected President Biden was exactly what Mr. Bacon described: “The culmination of an anti-Trumpism, small-d democratic, anti-racism movement.”
But what the “movement” needs most is for Mr. Biden to avoid the disaster that overtook us in 1994. We were comfortably ahead in the Senate and House. When the smoke cleared, we’d lost both. Democrats were weeping on election night 1994 — with good reason. It crippled the rest of Bill Clinton’s presidency.
Mr. Biden’s margin now is sliver-thin. He has given “the movement” a lot. Giving “more” now means that after the midterms he’ll risk being able to give exactly what Mr. Clinton could after 1994. Darned little.
Bob Lehrman, Washington
The writer was chief speechwriter for Vice President Al Gore from 1993 to 1995.