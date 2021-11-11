So many pundits, analysts and historians are describing with sharp perspective the dangerous dive into darkness our society is experiencing, but none has captured it more succinctly than Dana Milbank did in his Oct. 31 Sunday Opinion column, “The GOP’s governing agenda: ‘Let’s go Brandon.’ ” Americans are caught between a political party trying sincerely to govern and another party refusing to engage and “hurling vulgarities.” We’re stuck inside a nightmare with no exit yet in sight. “If Democrats succeed in enacting both the infrastructure and Build Back Better bills . . . they should lean into this juxtaposition in next year’s midterms.” Yes and amen!