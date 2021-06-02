Wise up, Democrats. Stop playing patty-cake while Lucy repeatedly pulls the ball away from your eager and trembling foot. Republican polls show the same. Your populism is working. Blast from the treetops that you made it possible for people to get back on their feet, return to or find jobs, get their kids back in schools, protect and strengthen our voting rights and beat back the fear of serious health problems or death from the coronavirus. Mr. Hohmann preached wisdom. There are wiseguys, and there are wise guys. We had enough of the former, thanks to the previous administration. Get with the latter and stake your claim. Another wise man said, “If not you, then who; if not now, then when?”