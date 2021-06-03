I strongly disagree with the May 30 editorial “More time for a deal,” which said the $400 billion proposed program to support care and services for the elderly and disabled can wait for a separate measure. The fact of the matter is that “later” never happens. As the parent of a 39-year-old man with autism and mental health support needs, I have been waiting for 39 years for some in-home services. Twelve years ago, when his problems were severe and my spouse and I couldn’t access any services for him, I was fortunate to be able to afford the time needed to care for him via family medical leave. Over the years, I had the good fortune to work in the disability policy arena, and it afforded me the time to take his panicked phone calls during the day or to leave work without notice when called by the public school system to pick him up in the middle of the day because school officials could not handle him. I often wondered what people did who had to work shifts or stand at a cash register or at distribution centers where employees can’t even have a cellphone on the work floor.