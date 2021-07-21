Such writing no doubt suggests that if the bigoted aged would just finally up and die, a new, tolerant cohort would take their place. Neither recent nor world history shows that to be true. Fascist movements are youth movements: Adolf Hitler was only 34 when he attempted to overthrow the Bavarian government. Heinrich Himmler was 22 when he joined the Nazi Party; Joseph Goebbels was in his 20s, too. Authoritarianism is attractive to any who believe their will should rule. Demographics isn’t destiny. The threats posed by Trumpists, QAnon, “Western chauvinists” and other anti-democratic factions in the United States won’t age away. We are in a battle to preserve a free and democratic system of government against a dangerous armed segment that will do anything to seize power.
Though the article provided valuable insights into the thinking of Trump groupies, our main concern should be the paramilitary threat assembling in the shadows.
Chris Centner, Reston