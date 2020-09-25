Political appointees and federal staff have the duty to defend the Constitution and perform their duties ethically. Catering to their supervisors and even the president is not a part of their oath. Revising or not reporting facts during this pandemic can and will result in avoidable deaths and illnesses. Those who are eliminating the scientific facts in the MMWR are not upholding their promise to American citizens; they are endangering the people they proposed to protect.
Carl Baloney Jr., Washington
The writer is director of government affairs
for AIDS United.