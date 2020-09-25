Unfortunately, our current public health system is not using lessons learned about the importance of focusing on science to contain or end emerging epidemics. Dr. Marcus’s referencing the early days of the AIDS epidemic highlights how focusing and reporting scientific findings through publications such as the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) are crucial for those on the front lines. Our medical professionals need to be quickly provided with critical information on emerging illnesses to support them in giving the right care to their patients. Politics is not a medical intervention.

Political appointees and federal staff have the duty to defend the Constitution and perform their duties ethically. Catering to their supervisors and even the president is not a part of their oath. Revising or not reporting facts during this pandemic can and will result in avoidable deaths and illnesses. Those who are eliminating the scientific facts in the MMWR are not upholding their promise to American citizens; they are endangering the people they proposed to protect.

Carl Baloney Jr., Washington

The writer is director of government affairs
for AIDS United.